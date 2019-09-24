|
|
Willard L. Ross, Sr.
Perryhawkin - Willard Lee Ross, Sr. 79, of here, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.
Born in Salisbury, MD on February 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Francis W. and Ethel (Riggin) Ross. He worked as a scale operator for Somerset County. Prior to that he was a certified mechanic and body shop painter for 15 years at Barr International, Inc. He loved playing his steel guitar, loved his dog, and above all else, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Vitelli Ross, sons Willard Ross, Jr. (Annette), Michael A. Ross (Becky Bishop) all of Princess Anne, MD and daughter Lisa Colona (Brian) of Pocomoke City, MD, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave, Princess Anne, MD where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Jeff Coalter will officiate and interment will follow in the Perryhawkin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 24, 2019