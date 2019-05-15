|
William A. Cathell, Sr.
Parksley - Reverend William "Bill" Albert Cathell, Sr. (88) of Parksley Road, Virginia, passed away On May 8, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury, Maryland.
Born at home on May 29, 1930 in New Castle, Delaware, he is the son of the late William Edward Cathell and Anna Virginia Cathell (Shultz).
Best known as the Founder and Pastor of the United Christian Church of Parksley, Virginia and as a Tax Preparer and Notary Public, Reverend Cathell has undertaken many pursuits in his lifetime. He joined the Army in 1948 and served as a Ski Trooper. He was an electrician and plumber. He owned and operated Home Comfort Oil Company. He received his Bachelor of Science in Auditory from the University of Eastern Florida in 1962 and was a hearing aid specialist. He founded the business C.J. Cathell Enterprises with his wife, Carolyn, under which many of his pursuits were conducted including vacuum cleaner sales in Delaware and Virginian the tax preparation company that they originally started together at their home on Parksley Road. The tax company later opened its well-known location at the Cathell apartment complex in Parksley.
Reverend Cathell was Ordained to the ministry on Mary 31, 1967 by the United Christian Church & Ministerial Association. He was a youth pastor for New Castle Baptist Church in Delaware. He built and founded the Pine Cove Mission Church in Felton, Delaware that had a Sunday radio broadcast. He served as chaplain at the Delaware State Hospital. He was the pastor of the Felton Church of God. He retired from the ministry in 1983. However, he was called back to the Lord's work and founded the United Christian Church in Parksley, in 1988 in on the store fronts of his apartment building in Parksley, Virginia. Reverend Cathell was a talented singer and guitar player who enjoyed leading his congregations in song and holding services and visitation at local nursing homes. When the original apartment building was destroyed by a tornado, the church was temporarily housed in a storefront on Cooke Street in Parksley until he built the current building for the United Christian Church in 2000 on Parksley Road where he continued to preach for the rest of his life. The Legacy of his church will be carried on by his son, the Reverend William A. Cathell, Jr. and Timothy Taylor.
In his free time, Reverend Cathell enjoyed camping, fishing and crabbing with his family and friends, working in his garden and watching cowboy & western T.V. shows.
Reverend Cathell has touched so many lives and won innumerable souls for God. He is loved by so many: family, friends, church flock and many others whose hearts are broken at this loss, but who are comforted in knowing this man of God is now with the Lord in Heaven.
Reverend Cathel was predeceased by his brother, James Edward Cathell.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Joy Cathell; his sister, Maryanne Alderson; his sons, William Albert Cathell, Jr. and Michael Robert Dobraski; his daughters Ruth Adkins, Janie Savannah, Robin Ford, Marlene Hinderer, Shelley Baez and Marcella Keen; and numerous other including nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A viewing was held at the United Christian on Parksley Road on the evening of Monday, May 13th from 5pm -7 pm. A funeral service was held at the United Christian Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2 pm with Rev. William Cathell, Jr., Rev. Tim Taylor and Rev. Sam Welch officiating. Interment immediately followed at the United Christian Church Cemetery.
Service is entrusted to Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomac, Virginia
Published in The Daily Times on May 15, 2019