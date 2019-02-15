|
|
William Bruce Johnson, Jr.
Salisbury - William Bruce Johnson, Jr., 41 of here passed away at his home on Friday, February 8, 2019.
Born in New Jersey on July 6, 1977, he was the son of Jacqueline M. Johnson of Cape Coral, FL and the late William Bruce Johnson, Sr.
Billy worked for Renshaw Logging of Eden, Md.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancé' Hettie Anne Townsend, children Dylan Johnson (age 17) Mariah Townsend (age 12) and Liam Johnson(age 2), sister Megan Johnson, grandmother Lois S. Bull of Cape Coral , FL. and half-brother Thomas Clayton Johnson, and nieces Adreanna M. Donophan (age 18), Mckayla A. Johnson (age 14), and Dakota S. Jackson (age 10).
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A., 11673 Somerset Ave. Princess Anne, Md. Rev. Howard Travers will officiate.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2019