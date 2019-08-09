|
|
William Byrd Nock Jr.
Greensboro, NC - William Byrd Nock Jr., 88, of Greensboro, went to be with his father Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his son's home. Born January 23, 1931, in Salisbury, Maryland, he was the son of William Byrd Nock Sr. and Edna Faulkner Nock of Salisbury, Md.
"Billy Byrd" as he was affectionately called by family was a hardworking, caring and supportive husband, father and brother. Living on the eastern shore of Maryland, he had a love of the water, duck hunting, fishing and continued to enjoy bathing in the ocean until his early 80's. He had a passion for eating the infamous Chesapeake blue crab.
He started out his career assisting his father with an established produce and trucking business in Snow Hill, Maryland during the 1940's. He attended Roanoke College and the University of Maryland. He went on to serve in the US. Air Force in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1952. He returned home to assist and take over the business becoming Tri County Pickles and expanded it to significantly increase pickle production on the eastern shore and shipping to market with processing companies until 1992. Concurrently he started up and managed Snow Hill Grain Co. Inc., a grain storage operation in Snow Hill from 1967-2001 until his retirement.
Bill served as town councilman in his district from 1990-1998 where he was instrumental in writing articles and pressing issues of importance to the town. Following retirement, he continued to work part time and later found great satisfaction and purpose in delivering meals on wheels to clients with the Worcester County Commission on Aging Senior Center where he was recognized for outstanding service. He was an active member and contributor of Bates Memorial Methodist Church in Snow Hill where among other activities served on the Cemetery Grounds Committee. He was a contributor to the local 4-H Extension Service program and a member of the local Lions Club.
He moved to Greensboro to be with his son and daughter in 2013 with his beloved dog companion Lily. Bill enjoyed his new home life where he gardened, assisting with domestic chores and ran errands. He loved visiting the farmers market and made acquaintances in every establishment he visited. He discovered and thoroughly enjoyed attending Mount Pisgah Church - Page Bible Class and participated in many outings.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Sharon L. Nock and son, William Byrd Nock III of Greensboro, three nephews, one niece and two first cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Faye B. Nock and three sisters, Betty N. Womach, Jane N. Jones and Susan N. Olds.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Mount Pisgah Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC. 27455.
Visitation 1 hour before. Interment will be private and will be held a later date. In leu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Page Bible Class, Mount Pisgah Church or to the WorCOA - Charles and Martha Fulton Senior Center, 4767 Snow Hill Rd., Snow Hill Md. 21863.
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 9, 2019