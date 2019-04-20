Services
Doughty Funeral Home - Exmore
3117 Main St
Exmore, VA 23350
(757) 442-6362
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Pungoteague - William E. Casler, 90, husband of the late Joan Casler, and a resident of Pungoteague, VA, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, VA. A native of Seaside Heights, NJ, he was the son of the late Vernon C. Casler and the late Bessie F. Emery Casler. He was a retired foreman for Seaside Heights Water Department and member of Maranatha Baptist Church.

He is survived by four children, Linda Joan Curtis and her husband, Joe, of Porter, MA, Judi Ann Gordon and her husband, T.C., of Chesapeake, VA, William Vernon Casler and his wife, Denise, of Bayville, NJ, and Becky Lynn Secor and her husband, Rod, of Lumberton, NJ; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and three great - great grandchild. He was predeceased by a daughter, Wendy Lee Daugherty.

A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Doughty Funeral Home with Rick Irons officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maranatha Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1423, Exmore, VA 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 20, 2019
