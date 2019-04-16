Services
Zeller Funeral Home
106 Main Street
East New Market, MD 21631
(410) 943-3686
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Sunnyside Alliance Church
Secretary, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Sunnyside Alliance Church
Secretary, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Budd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Charles Budd Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Charles Budd Jr. Obituary
William Charles Budd, Jr.

East New Market - William Charles Budd, Jr., 90, of East New Market, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury.

Born September 26, 1928 in Hebron, he was the son of the late William Charles Budd, Sr. and Edna Mae Downes Budd.

He was a 1945 graduate of Hebron High School and after graduation worked for Mardela Body Works and then Dupont. He then joined the US Army and served until 1952. After his discharge, he worked for several different companies and then opened his own business, Budd Sales and Service which he operated until his retirement in 2000.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Sterling Budd whom he married in 2001, two sons, Chuck Budd and wife Lisa of East New Market and Joe Budd and wife Angie of East New Market; three daughters, Cathy Phillips and husband Jimmy of East New Market, Cindy Lewis and husband Stump of Mooresville, North Carolina and Crista Budd of East New Market; two stepdaughters, Evette Anderson of East New Market and Joy Sterling of Cleveland, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; eleven greatgrandchildren; four sisters, Grace Bennett of Salisbury, Stella Mae Kenney of Mardela Springs, Mary Frances Klaverweiden of Delmar and Dottie Anne Atkinson of Mardela Springs; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Moxey Budd on May 28, 1993; a granddaughter, Stephanie Merritt and a brother, Edward Budd.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:30PM at Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Landon will officiate. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now