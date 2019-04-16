|
|
William Charles Budd, Jr.
East New Market - William Charles Budd, Jr., 90, of East New Market, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury.
Born September 26, 1928 in Hebron, he was the son of the late William Charles Budd, Sr. and Edna Mae Downes Budd.
He was a 1945 graduate of Hebron High School and after graduation worked for Mardela Body Works and then Dupont. He then joined the US Army and served until 1952. After his discharge, he worked for several different companies and then opened his own business, Budd Sales and Service which he operated until his retirement in 2000.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Sterling Budd whom he married in 2001, two sons, Chuck Budd and wife Lisa of East New Market and Joe Budd and wife Angie of East New Market; three daughters, Cathy Phillips and husband Jimmy of East New Market, Cindy Lewis and husband Stump of Mooresville, North Carolina and Crista Budd of East New Market; two stepdaughters, Evette Anderson of East New Market and Joy Sterling of Cleveland, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; eleven greatgrandchildren; four sisters, Grace Bennett of Salisbury, Stella Mae Kenney of Mardela Springs, Mary Frances Klaverweiden of Delmar and Dottie Anne Atkinson of Mardela Springs; nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou Moxey Budd on May 28, 1993; a granddaughter, Stephanie Merritt and a brother, Edward Budd.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 12:30PM at Sunnyside Alliance Church in Secretary where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Rev. Mark Landon will officiate. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Beulah.
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 16, 2019