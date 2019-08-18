|
William Charles Duck Sr.
Salisbury - William Charles Duck Sr. passed away August 14, 2019 at age 79.
He was the son of the late William Jackson Duck and Alice Florence Williams Duck. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Faye Duck; two children, William C. "Bill" Duck, Jr. and his wife, Laura, and Lori Duck Bartolomeo; five grandchildren, Alison Duck, Isabelle Bartolomeo, Andrew Duck, Dominic Bartolomeo and Nicolas Bartolomeo; nieces, Judy Senkbeil and Cindy Eckman; and nephew, Earl Taylor Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his half sister, Ellen Perdue.
A native of Fruitland, he was an Air Force veteran, serving with the Strategic Air Command. He was also a duPont retiree.
Known as Charlie to family and friends, he was an avid fan of bluegrass music. He loved watching the activities of his five grandchildren, from softball games, music recitals, and cheerleading competitions.
Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 at 10:00AM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Family will receive guests one hour prior from 9AM-10AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, PO Box 949, Girdwood Alaska 99587, or American Nystagmus Network, Inc., 303-D Beltline Place #321, Decatur, Alabama 35603
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 18, 2019