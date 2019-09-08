|
|
William Clayton Bicknell
Parsonsburg - William "Bill" Clayton Bicknell, 88 of Parsonsburg, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Cuttingsville, Vermont on May 10th, 1931, he was the son of the late Keith Clement Bicknell and Gertrude Mae Gilpin Bicknell.
Bill graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts, with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Army Chemical Center in Edgewood, Maryland, where he met his beloved wife of 56 years, Lee Hardester Bicknell. Bill pursued a professional career in insurance and real estate working in family businesses in both Vermont and Maryland.
Bill had an infectious spirit, loved people, and loved serving others. He was an active servant in the Salisbury community and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Bill joined the Salisbury Lions Club in 1970 and found his life's passion in Lionism. He exemplified the Lions' motto "We Serve," living his life in service to others from an early age until the day he died. Bill served as Salisbury Lions Club President (1978-79) and was honored as a Melvin Jones Fellow - the Lions Club International Foundation's highest form of recognition for an individual's dedication to humanitarian service. He was elected and served as Lions Multiple District 22-B District Governor (2010-11). Bill truly understood that "The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away."
Bill is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Graham of Parsonsburg, and Molly Poore of Harvest, AL; Four grandchildren, Airman First Class William Graham of Minot, ND, Susan Graham of Parsonsburg, and Meredith and Raleigh Poore of Harvest, AL; Brothers, Norman Bicknell (Carole) and John Bicknell (Joyce) of Vermont, David Bicknell of Pennsylvania, Neil Bicknell (Judy) of Colorado; Brother-in-law Paul Dawson of Martha's Vineyard, MA and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Bill is pre-deceased by his wife, Lee Hardester Bicknell, and his brother, Roger Bicknell, of Vermont.
To honor Bill's passion for Lionism, the family wishes to continue his legacy of service, and requests that tax-deductible donations in his memory be made to the Salisbury Lions Club Charities, Inc., P.O. Box 4272, Salisbury, MD 21803. (501c3 charitable organization #83-3415307)
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1401 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, Maryland 21801.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 8, 2019