Salisbury - William Clifton Moody, 75, of Salisbury born on August 11, 1943, he was the son of the late Vernon and Ruby Moody.



Bill was veteran serving in the US Navy from 1961 - 1965. He worked for 33 years at Dresser Wayne. He then went to work for Perdue at the Agriculture Recycle and Feed Mill in Laurel and Bridgeville. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle.



Bill is survived by his wife of 13 years Margaret Parrish Moody, children, Cheryl Lynn Moody of Laurel, De, Ann Travis of Delmar, DE and Curtis Moody of Puyallup, WA, John and Virgie Parrish of Laurel, DE, Donella and David Hudson of Pocomoke City, MD and Roseanne and Essel Farlow of Pittsville, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Scott Travis, Claudia Moody, Rayne Farlow, and John Parrish IV; siblings, Dale Moody (Rosemary), Randall Moody (Brenda), Delbert Moody (Beckie), Belva Prater, Betty Louy and Vickie Lykins (Joe).



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cleburne, Garrison, Ronnie, Ricky, James and one sister, Connie Henson.



A funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm and one hour before the service on Friday. Burial will take place at Springhill Memory Gardens, with Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 337 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 337 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804 or Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.