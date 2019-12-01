|
William D. Webster
Princess Anne - William David "Bill" Webster (48) of Princess Anne, MD died November 29, 2019 at PRMC in Salisbury. He was born November 18, 1971 to the late William Emerick Webster and Carolyn Mumper Webster. He was raised in Hebron and attended Mardela High School with the Class of 1990.
Bill is survived by his partner of 15 years Helen Figgs. He is also survived by his sister Jennifer Marie Tambur of Boston, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by a sister Lori Webster Clough. He is survived by uncles Tom Mumper of Florida and Warren Webster of Laurel, DE.
He is also survived by numerous cousins including Vickie Lowe, Teena Workman, and Tracy Lowe. Some of his friends that were as close as family included Roy Figgs, Bernie Hartlove, and Art Brown.
Bill loved the Steelers, collecting stamps, trains, and his dog Buddy.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 6pm at Nelson UM Church, Main Street, Hebron, MD with Pastor Rebecca Collision. Contributions in his memory may be made to Nelson UM Church, PO Box 254, Hebron, MD 21830.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019