William E. Adams
Bishopville - William E. Adams, age 78, of Bishopville died Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Wilmington and was the son of the late William E. Sr. and Mary R. (Harrington) Adams.
Bill had been a salesman and retired from United Electric Supply.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa C. Painter of Lexington, NC and Mary R. Adams of Bishopville; a brother, Donald Adams; two grandchildren, Rebecca A. Carone and Anthony B. Carone; two great grandchildren, Riley Blakey and Gianni Blakey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn C. Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 16 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Bishopville - William E. Adams, age 78, of Bishopville died Monday, June 8, 2020 at home. He was born in Wilmington and was the son of the late William E. Sr. and Mary R. (Harrington) Adams.
Bill had been a salesman and retired from United Electric Supply.
He is survived by two daughters, Lisa C. Painter of Lexington, NC and Mary R. Adams of Bishopville; a brother, Donald Adams; two grandchildren, Rebecca A. Carone and Anthony B. Carone; two great grandchildren, Riley Blakey and Gianni Blakey.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn C. Adams.
A memorial service will be held at 12 pm on Tuesday, June 16 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service.
Due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19 masks and social distancing will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 909 Progress Circle, Suite 400, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.