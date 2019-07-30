Services
William E. Hall Sr.


1951 - 2019
William E. Hall Sr. Obituary
William E. Hall, Sr.

Frankford - William E Hall Sr., age 68 of Frankford, DE, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 26, 1951, son of the late Theodore Roosevelt Hall and Cecile Ruth Rechtor Bose. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Elizabeth Hall in 2009 and a son Scott Hall.

Mr. Hall worked for the Hartford, Maryland county government for 10 years and then 23 years for the Baltimore County Parks and Recreation, Double Rock Park Division. He was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.

Crabbing, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding, spending time at the beach, and hunting years ago were his favorite pastimes.

He is survived by his son, William E. Hall, Jr. and his fiancée Pamela Howard of Frankford, DE; his three brothers: Dennis Bose of Salisbury, MD, George Bose (Brenda) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Lenny Bose of Dundalk, Maryland; his two sisters: Phylis Naylor (Herb) of Dundalk, Maryland and Ruth Swoop of South Carolina; his granddaughter, Jenna Boudreaux; his great granddaughter Kelsi Victoria Hadaway; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services with military honors will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, DE, where friends may call one hour prior to services. A viewing will also be held on Friday July 26, 2019 from 3-5 PM 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Please visit Mr. Hall's Life Memorial and sign the online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Times on July 30, 2019
