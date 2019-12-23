|
|
William Edward Bozman, Jr.
Princess Anne - William Edward Bozman, Jr., 60, of here passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Coastal Hospice by the Lake in Salisbury, MD. He was most lovingly known as "Pig".
Born August 27, 1959 in NY, he was the son of the late William E. and Lillian (Rushmore) Bozman Sr.
He was an electrician and loved fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carl Bozman.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bostic Bozman of Hagerstown, son William E. Bozman III, stepdaughter Nicky Stewart and her husband Chace of Martinsburg, WVA, two granddaughters, brother Edward Bozman (Karen) of Germantown, NY, sister Emma Joseph (Andy) of Westover, MD, and Etta Powell of Pocomoke, MD, brother Robert Bozman (MaryAnn) of Westover, MD, sister Lillian Wilson (David) of Delmar, DE, brothers Roland Bozman (Patty), and Harold Bozman (Bonnie), all of Princess Anne, MD, and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing and visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Ave. in Princess Anne MD. On Sunday, December 29, 2019 a viewing and visitation will be held at Minnich Funeral Home, P.A. 415 E. Wilson Blvd. in Hagerstown, MD. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave. in Hagerstown, MD.
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019