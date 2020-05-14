Services
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD 21853
(410) 651-0990
William F. "Blue Dot" Catlin Sr.

William F. "Blue Dot" Catlin Sr. Obituary
William F. "Blue Dot" Catlin, Sr.

Upper Fairmount - William Floyd "Blue Dot" Catlin Sr., 71, of here passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD

Born in Salisbury on January 18, 1949, he was the son of the late Elmer and Addie (Dize) Catlin. He was a waterman.

He is survived by his son, William F. Catlin, Jr., granddaughter Reaganne Catlin, sisters Mary Catlin and Robin Catlin and brother Irving Catlin.

No formal services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. To express condolences to the family visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020
