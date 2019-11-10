|
William F. Dix, Jr.
Seaford, DE - William Francis "Billy" Dix, Jr., 79, husband of Janice Brittingham Dix, formerly of Cardinal Acres in Parksley, VA, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, DE, with his loving and caring wife by his side.
Born May 19, 1940 in Nassawadox, VA, he was a son of the late William Francis Dix and Helen Louise Parks Dix. Billy was an electrician; member of the Christian Church of Seaford; longtime member of the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company; and was a member of the former Nelsonia Moose Lodge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Trina Bradshaw of Hallwood, VA, and Michael Ray Dix, Sr. of Hebron, MD; his step-children, Tiffany Woodall and husband Jason, of Greenwood, DE, and Russell Allen Brittingham and wife Sue, of Laurel, DE; a brother, Irvin Lee Dix, Sr. and wife Betty, of Parksley; grandchildren, Stephanie B. Chance and husband Cody, Melanie Bradshaw, Kristopher Payne, Michael Dix, Jr., Jason Brittingham, Hunter Slater, Haley Slater, Evan Woodall, Emily Woodall, Marybeth Johnson, and Sarah Fleetwood; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Billy was predeceased by a wife, Jo Ann Crockett Dix, and a son, William Anthony Dix.
His funeral service will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Art Decker officiating. Interment will follow in the Parksley Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
Memorial donations in Billy's name may be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or to Christiana Hospital, C/O ChristianaCare Health System, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
