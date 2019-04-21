William F. Patterson



Hebron - William F. Patterson, 80, of Hebron, died on Thursday, April 18, 2019, peacefully at his home. Born on January 16, 1939 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Harry and Irene Carver Patterson.



Bill was a hard working man. He was also a very giving person, willing to help anyone at any time. He was a caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Bill loved to paint, fish and to go to the slots. He also enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.



William is survived by his wife, Rebecca Patterson; daughter, Sheila (Nickie) Nolte; step-sons, Ken and Jim Jester; step-daughter, Mary (James) Sorenson; two granddaughters, Crystal (Justin) Baker and Cortney (Rob) Dayton-Davenport; grandsons, Billy and Brad Patterson; grandchildren: Jessica, Tiffanie and Nickie Nolte; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his late wife, Helen Patterson; a son, Billy, Jr.; 4 brothers, Harry, Richard, Adalphus and Donald Patterson and a step-son, Eric.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Baptist Tabernacle with a visitation from 10:30 to 11:00 am. Rev. Lou Bradley will officiate.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or in his memory.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 or in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804.