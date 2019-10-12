|
William Ferencik
Melfa - William Louis Ferencik, 75, husband of Joanne Kiks Ferencik and a resident of Melfa, VA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Shore Health and Rehab Center in Parksley, VA. A native of Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late Stephen John Ferencik and the late Lucille Artemik Ferencik. He served 4 years with the United States Air Force, was a Catholic, and retired early from American Airlines with 23 years of service to work at Willow Point Nursing Home to take care of his mother before her passing. He loved Corvettes and motorcycles.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by brother-in-law John Kiks and his wife, Tracey; loving mother-in-law, Ruth Kiks; cousin, Paul Ferencik; friend, Judge Totolis; and best friends, Gary Finder and Marilyn McNeal.
A graveside service with Military Honors was held Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 1:00 PM in Cape Charles Cemetery with Fr. J. Michael Breslin officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 12, 2019