William Francis Crocken
Berlin - William Francis Crocken, III, 78, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Baltimore, he was an only child of the late William Francis Crocken, II and Elsie Toner Crocken.
Bill retired from UPS in 1995 as a delivery driver. Following retirement, he worked for Home Depot in the hardware department and as a greeter. Bill had a great sense of humor and enjoyed playing poker with his friends on a weekly basis, playing bocce, shuffleboard, dancing, video games, and fishing.
William is survived by his loving wife of 8 years, Mary Alice McGinnis Crocken; 5 daughters, Laura Bowers (Steve) of Baltimore, Pam Hurley of Kettering, OH, Gail Griffin of Vandalia, OH, Lisa St. Felix (John) of Northridge, OH, and Mary Ann Enders (Wally) of Harrisburg, PA; 2 sons, David Crocken (Diane) of Baltimore and John Williams, Jr. (Bonnie) of Salisbury; many grandchildren & great grandchildren and several cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to your local fire and rescue company's and law enforcement agencies.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020