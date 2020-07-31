William Franklin (Frank) Lau, Jr.
Chance - William Franklin (Frank) Lau Jr. 84, of Chance Maryland passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at University of Maryland Shock Trauma.
Born in Baltimore on February 27th 1936, he was the son of the late William Franklin Lau Sr. and Margaret Louise Lau.
He was a graduate of Anacostia High School, attended Prince George's Community College and was a member of the DC Air National Guard.
Frank was the Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 293 at Christ Church in Clinton for many years and was a member of the American Legion. He assisted Gloria with her Sunday school classes which made for interesting discussions. His pet skunk, Puff, was another entertaining topic as was his unusual sense of humor. Frank loved watching the Washington Redskins games and was a season ticket holder for 58 years.
Frank dedicated his life to NASA, starting his career at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, then transferring to Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He was a Project Manager for sounding rocket launches world-wide.
Frank is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Rinehart Lau, his four children; William Franklin Lau, III and wife, Johna of Largo, FL, Wayne Lau and wife, Ci-Ci of North Beach, MD., Dawn Audia and fiancée, Bill Metzler of Columbia, MD and Jeffrey Lau and wife, Lynette of Princess Anne, MD. Frank fondly referred to Linda Huntington Loughner as his adopted daughter.
In addition, Frank is survived by his amazing grandchildren Shelby Richardson-Lau, Alexis Richardson-Lau, Dakota Richardson-Lau, Destin Richardson, Samuel Audia, Kristin Kouts, Candace Smith, Krystle Moorefield, JD Kuti and his two great grandchildren Rook Kouts and Lilly Granville.
Frank is survived by a sister and two brothers, Peggy Helms of Ohio, Robert Lau and wife Lynne of Bowie, MD and Richard Lau and wife Carol of Gettysburg, PA. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John Lau.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday August 3rd, 2020 at Lee Funeral Home, 6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd. Clinton MD.
The viewing will be held from 11:00 to 12:00 with a service at 12:00. In respect of others, temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are required.
There will be a graveside service at 1:30 at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd. Clinton Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation, Ashburn, VA or a charity of your choice
.