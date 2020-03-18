|
|
William G. Wheatley Sr.
Salisbury - William Gordon Wheatley Sr., 82, of here passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake.
Born in Chance, MD on January 9, 1938, he was the son of the late Elwood and Martha (Horner) Wheatley. He retired from Delmarva Power as a supervisor for computer drafting and surveying. After retirement, he worked as a private consultant for 5 years in the same field. Bill was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy and a licensed deacon. He was a board member and historian of the Skipjack Heritage Committee in Chance. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a United States Marine Corps. veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, William G. (Billy) Wheatley, Jr., and brother Robert Wheatley.
He is survived by his wife of 59 ½ years, Lillian Price Wheatley of Salisbury, MD, two daughters, Sandra Lee Wheatley Elliott (Keith) of Salisbury, MD and Lisa M. Wheatley, also of Salisbury, MD, grandchildren, Kristyn Zoccone, Dean McNelia, Joel McNelia, Katie Collingsworth, Kevin Collingsworth, Jr., Cory McNelia and Hannah Elliott, sister Anita Shores of Salisbury, MD, brother Elwood Wheatley of Salisbury, MD, brother Gorman Wheatley of Kansas and sister, Agnes Arnold also of Kansas, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his special friends Bobby Waller, Bobby Shores, and Tommy Northam.
The family sends a special thank you to Bill's hospice nurse, Peggy Konopik.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Rock Creek Cemetery in Chance, MD. Randy Arnold and Joel Beiler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Skipjack Museum & Heritage Center, 23529 Deal Island Rd., Chance, MD 21821
To express condolences to the family, visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020