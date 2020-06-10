William J Chandler, Sr.
Salisbury - William James Chandler, Sr. (56) departed this life on May 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 pm at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center. To offer condolence Visit www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.