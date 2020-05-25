|
|
William J. Wilson
Millsboro - William Jay Wilson, age 69 died Friday May 22, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford, DE. Born in Frankford, he was the son of the late William Leroy Wilson and Marjorie Hitchens Wilson. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Dorothy Shockley Wilson, in 2003 and by his girlfriend Nancy Ludwig. He is survived by a brother Virgil James Wilson (Mary) of Laurel and sisters Bonnie Quillen (John) of Laurel, Wanda Carmean of Laurel. Marjorie Ann Wilson of Seaford, and Janice Cannon (Clark) of Seaford. There are several nieces and nephews.
William had worked with Waste Management in Delmar, De. He enjoyed fishing in his free time.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday May 28,2020 at 11 am at The Burbage Funeral Home.
108 William Street in Berlin MD. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Dale Cemetery in Whaleyville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ,1315 Mt. Hermon Rd. Salisbury, MD 21804 Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Facial Masks are required, Social Distancing is required, and there is Limited seating due to state restrictions.
Published in The Daily Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020