William James Forbes, Sr.
Princess Anne - William James Forbes, Sr., 51, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, Md.
Born in Pennsylvania on May 23, 1967, he was the son of the late William T. Forbes and Edgar and Catherine (Weisner) Elliott. He worked as a roofer.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah of Princess Anne, sons William Forbes, Jr. of Seaford, De and William Forbes III of Princess Anne, grandson Jordan James Forbes, brothers Edgar S. Elliott, Jr. of Princess Anne, John T. Elliott, Sr. of Altoona, Pa., Patrick Forbes of Pa. sisters Lisa Gannon of Wilmington, De., Cherrie Puceta of Reading, Pa., and Tina Puceta of Euba, Ca., stepson, Michael Elliott, and several nieces, nephews and stepchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 5:30-7:30 P.M. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Fruitland, 630 Clyde Ave., Fruitland, Md.
Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. of Princess Anne, Md. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.hinmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2019