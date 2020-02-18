|
|
William Jones
Powellville - William Henry Jones, 80, of Powellville, passed away while working on his farm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born at the home place, he was the son of the late Elton Reese Jones and Anna Ruth Hammond Jones.
"Billy" was a member of the Powellville Volunteer Fire Department and the Powellville United Methodist Church. He worked for 32 years for the State of Maryland Forest & Parks Service, retiring in 1993. Following this, he worked for his cousin, L. C. Jones for 10 years in his farming business, and then for 9 years for Newark Grain planting cover crops. He loved going to auctions, and just working at his farms.
William is survived by his two children, A. Reese Jones of Powellville and Kathleen Kelley Jones of New Port Richey, FL; and a granddaughter, Anna Kelley Sidorowicz (Daniel) of Hollywood, MD.
In addition to his parents, "Billy" was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Kelley Jones in 1991; a daughter, Jennifer Jones in 2018; and a sister, Clarissa Anne Linhard.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Holloway Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Fort officiating. There will be a visitation on Thursday evening from 6-8pm and also on Friday from 9-10. Interment will be held at Powellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Powellville Volunteer Fire Department, 5085 Powellville Road, Pittsville, MD 21850 and or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020