|
|
William Kenneth "Ken" Evans
Smith Island - William Kenneth "Ken" Evans, 92, of Ewell, MD passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.
Born on Smith Island September 8, 1927, he was a son of the late Fred and Essie Evans.
Ken was a US Army WWII Veteran and worked as a Waterman. He was a member of Ewell United Methodist Church, Lions Club, and Waterman's Association.
He was the last survivor of the former Smith Island Baseball Team, "Hill Hawks" and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan. He loved watching sports on TV.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Iris Leaha Brimer Evans of Crisfield; daughters, Kathy Sheppard and husband Nelson and Alice Evans all of Crisfield; grandchildren, Jason Tyler and wife Ashley of Holyoke, MA, Craig Tyler and wife Courtney of Pasadena, and Charlie Evans of Crisfield; great-grandchildren, Violet Grace Tyler and William Bennet Tyler; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hoover Evans and Harold Evans.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Ewell United Methodist Church at 2 PM. Everett Landon will officiate and Rev. Jim Evans will assist. Interment will follow in Ewell Church Cemetery.
Viewings will be held Friday morning at Bradshaw & Sons from 10-11 AM and Friday evening at Ewell Church from 7-9 PM.
A special boat for funeral passengers, The Chelsea Lane Tyler, will depart Somers Cove Marina Saturday at 12 PM and return following the funeral service. Passengers may also use the Capt. Jason which will leave the Crisfield City Dock at 12:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Ewell United Methodist Church, c/o Faye Bradshaw, 20763 Caleb Jones Road, Ewell, MD 21824.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020