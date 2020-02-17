|
William "Tiny" Kerns
Salisbury - William "Tiny" George Kerns, 71, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Tiny was a dedicated Police Officer for Ocean City and Deputy for Worcester County. Tiny was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend.
He is survived by his wife Deborah; son, Jacob and a sister, Shirley Kerns.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020