Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
William "Tiny" Kerns


1948 - 2020
William "Tiny" Kerns Obituary
William "Tiny" Kerns

Salisbury - William "Tiny" George Kerns, 71, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Tiny was a dedicated Police Officer for Ocean City and Deputy for Worcester County. Tiny was a devoted and loving husband, father, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife Deborah; son, Jacob and a sister, Shirley Kerns.

To read the full obituary and service information please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
