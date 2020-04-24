|
|
William L. Bloxom
Newark - William "Larry" Bloxom, age 70, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. Born in Lewes, DE, he was the son of the late Greer and Colleen Bloxom He is survived by his wife Bonnie Sue Bloxom, and children, Sean G.A. Odegaard and his wife Debbie, Shane L Odegaard and companion Kelly, Michele C. Shaffer and her husband Bryan, Skye A. Odegaard, daughter-in-law Meghan Odegaard, and brother David Bloxom and his wife Sharon. and brother-in-law David Tull. There are eight grandchildren, Zoe, Jason, Samuel, Nathan, Brianna, Trevor, Wyatt, and Manuel, and several nieces and nephews, close friends, including special friends, Robert "Fish" Fisher and Douglas Gibbons. Preceding him in death was a brother Roger Bloxom, and a sister Donna Tull.
Larry was a graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, and received his associate's degree from Delaware Tech Community College. He had worked as a police officer for the Town of Berlin. An avid hunter and fisherman, he was President of the West Ocean City Hunt Club, proud 30 year member of the Berlin Fire Company, and charter member of Berlin FOP Lodge 136. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, and will be missed greatly.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to the Berlin Fire Company, 214 N. Main St., Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com . Arrangements are I the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020