William L. Schamehorn, Jr.
Salisbury - William L. Schamehorn, Jr., 83, of Salisbury died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Salisbury. Born on January 15, 1936 he was the son of the late William and Marguerite Schamehorn.
William worked for over 30 years at Proctor and Gamble in the human resource department. After his retirement he went back into the work force and was the director of Janitorial Services at Salisbury University.
He is survived by his wife Johanna Schamehorn; son, David Schamehorn (Terri Bolesta) of Florida; three grandchildren, David Schamehorn, Jr, Kaitlin Pilkay and Tiffani Schamehorn and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Salisbury.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019