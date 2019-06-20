Services
Stewart Funeral Home By Holloway And Downey, P.A. - Salisbury
821 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-742-1297
William L. Watts


Salisbury - William, 66, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed at home on June 16, 2019. He was born August 1, 1952 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Howard and Lula Mae Watts. William is survived by his spouse, Loeberta Libert; sons, Terrance and Antoine Watts; sisters, Selina (Derek) Jones, Sierra Vista, Arizona and Shelia Watts, Salisbury, Maryland, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded him in death along with his parents were brothers, Sherman and Shawn Watts.

He was educated in the New York School System, and formerly employed with the New York State Department of Health as a Mental Health Counselor.

William, better known as "Ting" to family and close friends, was a loving and giving man who loved his family. Fishing, playing chess, and barbecues were a joy to him. When he moved from Brooklyn, NY to Virginia Beach, he spent as much time as possible doing the things he loved, even though it was a challenge finding an adequate opponent in chess.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00am at the Stewart Funeral Home by Holloway & Downey, P.A., at 821 West Road, Salisbury, MD 21801. Family and friends will receive guests 1 hour prior to the service.
Published in The Daily Times on June 20, 2019
