William Loux Lord
Salisbury - William Loux Lord, 88, of Salisbury passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury, MD on October 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Milbourne E. and Rebecca N. Lord. Bill graduated from Wicomico High School in 1947. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a paratrooper from 1951-1954 with more than thirty jumps. After serving in the Army, Bill obtained his degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957. He retired from NASA Wallops Flight Facility after 30 years as the Wallops Test Director.
Bill was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury and a past member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Pocomoke City. He was a member of Elks Lodge 1624, American Legion 64, and was a long time member at Nutters Crossing Golf Course. In his retirement he was an active member of the Maryland State Golf Association (MSGA). Always an athlete, Bill played football in high school, was an excellent swimmer and he enjoyed running. His favorite pastime besides golf was watching football and loved his Auburn Tigers.
He is survived by his daughters, Scotty L. Ellerbe and her husband Bob of Boone, NC, Lindy L. Revell of Wyers Cave, VA, Chessie L. Hickman and her husband David of Horntown, VA and Heidi L. Butler and her husband Dan of Richmond, VA. Thirteen grandchildren, Jenny Ellerbe, Hames Ellerbe, Jamie O'Dea, Melissa Revell, Carter Revell, Bradley Revell, Matthew Hickman, Lee Hickman, Mark Hickman, Tyler Butler, Weston Butler, Cameron Butler and Brooke Butler. Three great-grandchildren, Lilly Hickman, Cayden Hickman and Rob Ellerbe. He is also survived by a brother, Don Lord and his wife, Faith of Rehoboth Beach, DE, and a niece, Donna L. Bailey.
Other than his parents Bill was predeceased by the love of his life, Jenny D. Lord, brothers Edward Lord, Robert Lord, a sister Jacquelyn L. Ennis, a son-in-law, Paul F. Revell, a grandson, William Paul McElrath Revell, and a grandson-in-law, Major Ryan S. David.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 p. m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury and with a visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held immediately following the service at Parsons Cemetery. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to Coastal Hospice, P. O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangments are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home P.A., 501 Snow Hill Rd., Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019