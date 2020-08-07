William M. Brown
Ocean Pines - William M. Brown, age 85, of Ocean Pines died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at home after a long battle with lung cancer. He is the son of the late Harry and Ruth Bitler Brown of Ocean City.
Bill was born in McKeesport, PA on August 24th 1934. His family moved to Ocean City when he was 6 years old. Bill graduated from Ocean City High School in 1952. He was part of the eastern shore's first basketball team to win a state title. Bill worked for a short time at the Acme market in Berlin. In 1957, he married Lucille Hudson and was married for 25 years. Although they divorced, they continued to spend time together as a family for holidays and special occasions. Bill graduated from Salisbury State Teachers College with a teaching degree in 1958. He served in the Army in 1958 as a cryptographer. After his tour of duty he taught math and attended the University of West Virginia, where he received his Masters in 1971. During this time he became Vice Principal of Stephen Decatur High School and then Principal of Worcester Co. Vocational Center in 1967. He retired in 1992 from the school board, but continued to repair and maintain the student's lockers in Worcester County Schools for 55 years.
Bill was a member of the Berlin Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones award for many years of service. He has also been a member of the Ocean City Golf & Yacht Club for 46 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed upholstering furniture, cars and boats. He also enjoyed woodworking and was always designing things, including making fireplace mantels for Custom Tile in Parsonsburg.
Bill was known for having a kind generous heart. He was always helping others and never asking for recognition or anything in return.
He is survived by his children, Denise Gardner (Richard) of Salisbury, Dayna Schiff (David) of Selbyville and Kenneth Brown (Carrie) of Snow Hill; four grandchildren, Reese Pennington, Myles Pennington, Hunter Pennington and Rachael Phillos (Clinton); many nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Kathy Gray and his kitties, Lexis, Max and TJ.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale "Dick" Brown, Neil "Buck" Brown and Gordon "Hut" Brown and his sister, Marilyn Brown Balderson.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Berlin Lions Club on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1pm until 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, MD 21811.
