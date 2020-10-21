William Milton Turlington
Towson - Mr. William Milton "Bill" Turlington, 94, husband of the late Nancy Butler Turlington and a resident of Towson, MD, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the home of his son William in Towson.
Born November 27, 1925 in Melfa, VA, he was the son of the late James Homer Turlington and Bessie Parks Turlington. Bill graduated from Onancock High School, Class of 1945, after which he served his country during WWII in the U.S. Merchant Marines as a Lt. Cmdr., and then in the U.S. Navy Reserve. Following his years in the military, Bill became the youngest Chief Engineer with Bethlehem Steel, and was a heating and air conditioning contractor for many years. He was a longtime member of Gregory Memorial Baptist Church in Baltimore, MD; member of Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #116 A.F. & A.M. in Towson; and a Shriner.
Survivors include his children, Frank Turlington, John Turlington and wife Cindy, William Turlington III and wife Susie, James Turlington and wife Susanne, David Turlington and wife Patricia, Robert Turlington and wife Debbie, Anne Gale Sturgill and husband Dennis, and Susan Wenrich and husband Don; twenty-nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two nephews, James and Edward Watson. In addition to his loving wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Ann Turlington Watson, and a brother, James H. Turlington.
Funeral services, with military honors, were conducted from the graveside at the Mount Holly Cemetery in Onancock, VA, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 (donate.lovetotherescue.org
), or Oak Grove United Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Curtis Lucy, 17300 Main Street, Painter, VA 23420.
.
Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.