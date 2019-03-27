Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
William N. Hastings Jr. Obituary
William N. Hastings, Jr.

Salisburyt - William N. "Bill" Hastings, Jr., 73, of Salisbury passed away on March 22, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. Born on June 16, 1945 in Salisbury he was the son of the late "Skippy" and Mae Hastings.

Bill was a 1961 graduate of Wicomico High School, a graduate of Jefferson Business School and Salisbury University. He worked as owner/operator of The Bill Hastings Insurance Agency and was later employed by Verizon.

Bill had been a member of Maryland National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a former member of The Knights of Columbus and was an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandy Hastings; his children, Chad P. (Stephanie) Hastings of Texas, Chris M. Hastings of Colorado, Beth (Danny) Doeberling of Florida, Trey (Courtney) Hastings of Salisbury and Jennifer (Rick) Wolfrum of Virginia. Bill is also survived by a grandson, Wynn Doeberling; a sister, Gail (Alan) Spence; three nieces and one nephew.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2 PM at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wicomico Memorial Park.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2019
