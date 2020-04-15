Services
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
William Norris Justice Jr.

William Norris Justice Jr. Obituary
William Norris Justice, Jr.

Crisfield - William Norris Justice, Jr., 81, of Crisfield, Maryland, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.

Affectionately known as "Woozie" to everyone, he was born in Crisfield on July 3, 1938, the son of the late Sallie Mae Howard Outten and William Norris Justice.

After graduating from Crisfield High School, Class of 1956, he served in The United States Marine Corps for 31 years which took him to several places in the United States, as well as Japan and Vietnam. He retired in 1986 as Sergeant Major of the 2nd Marine Air Wing in Cherry Point, North Carolina.

Woozie enjoyed traveling, working in his yard, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and crabbing. What brought him the most joy were grandkids and his dogs. He was so grateful to return back to his hometown and live out his remaining time spent near the water.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Carol Hardgrove Justice of Crisfield; and their daughter, Susan Cutler and husband Chris of Bondurant, IA; his daughters, Teresa Justice Hall of Morrow, OH and Laura Evans and husband Buddy of Smith Island, MD; his son, William "Billy" Justice, III and wife Margie of Westover, MD; 11 grandchildren, Katie and Grace Gilbaugh of South Carolina, Lizzy and Kaylee Cutler of Iowa, Joshua, Brandon, and Matthew Hall of Ohio, Alishia Wells and her son Keon of Salisbury, Monica Justice of Westover, Sabrina Justice of Germantown, and Caleb Evans and wife Taylor of Westover; several nieces and nephews as well as some very special friends, Bill Charnick, Margaret Dize, and Janie "Carol" Smith, all of Crisfield. Also, his devoted little dog, Pippa.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Justice Gilbaugh; and two sisters, Ruby Riggin and Ellen Jane Hall.

To honor his wishes, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The National Museum of the Marine Corps at 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle, VA 22172.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield, Maryland. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
