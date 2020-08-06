William Owen Belleville, Jr.



Author, filmmaker, naturalist "Bill Belleville"



William Owen Belleville, Jr. Born Feb 17, 1945. Died in Sanford, Florida after a long illness on July 30 2020. 75 years.



Predeceased by Mother Kathleen Dulaney Belleville, Father William Owen Belleville



Survivors - Daughter Beth Crawley and husband Chuck. Their 2 boys (his grandsons) Ray and Will Crawley. Brother Jack Belleville, Nephews Remy Belleville and Brett Belleville, cousin Joan Dulaney Foley, formerly of Salisbury and several cousins.



Graduate of WiHi class of 1963, attended Wesley College in Dover, DE where he played football, University of Maryland and University of Baltimore, where he graduated. When he was a senior at WiHi, he was chosen to play in the Delmarva All Star game. After graduation he worked for Baltimore City school system, teaching disadvantaged children.



He launched his writing career after moving to Florida. He was a freelance writer for the Discovery Channel and then went on to write over 1,000 articles, wrote 7 books and scripted several documentary films.



Services will be announced at a later date. He touched the lives of many with his love of nature.









