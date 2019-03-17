|
William P. Rogers Sr.
Bishopville - William P. "Bill" Rogers, Sr., age 80, of Bishopville died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Everett P. and Elsie (Davis) Rogers.
Bill retired after 35 years with DuPont in Seaford. He was a member of Bishopville Vol. Fire Co. for 60 years and a life member of AMSA.
He is survived by his children, Patricia R. Jackson and husband Jay of Newark, Susan R. Stant of Bishopville, William P. Rogers Jr. of Bishopville and Andrew O. Rogers of Bishopville; two brothers, Donald Rogers of Berlin and Jimmy Rogers of Florida; eight grandchildren, Bryan Rogers (Tina), Beth Tellier (Jared), Brittani Bunting (Colby), Christopher Stant, Andrew Rogers, Jeffrey Stant (Tatjana), Blaire Jackson and Haley Rogers; four great-grandchildren, Tegan Rogers, Riley Rogers, Emerson Gray and Lincoln Tellier.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie Rogers in 2017, a sister, Joann Rogers, a grandson, James Jackson and great-granddaughters, Amelia and Adeline Tellier.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, March 18 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019