Services
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
For more information about
William Rogers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St. P.O. Box Box 267
Selbyville, DE 19975
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William P. Rogers Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William P. Rogers Sr. Obituary
William P. Rogers Sr.

Bishopville - William P. "Bill" Rogers, Sr., age 80, of Bishopville died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late Everett P. and Elsie (Davis) Rogers.

Bill retired after 35 years with DuPont in Seaford. He was a member of Bishopville Vol. Fire Co. for 60 years and a life member of AMSA.

He is survived by his children, Patricia R. Jackson and husband Jay of Newark, Susan R. Stant of Bishopville, William P. Rogers Jr. of Bishopville and Andrew O. Rogers of Bishopville; two brothers, Donald Rogers of Berlin and Jimmy Rogers of Florida; eight grandchildren, Bryan Rogers (Tina), Beth Tellier (Jared), Brittani Bunting (Colby), Christopher Stant, Andrew Rogers, Jeffrey Stant (Tatjana), Blaire Jackson and Haley Rogers; four great-grandchildren, Tegan Rogers, Riley Rogers, Emerson Gray and Lincoln Tellier.

He was preceded in death by his wife Jackie Rogers in 2017, a sister, Joann Rogers, a grandson, James Jackson and great-granddaughters, Amelia and Adeline Tellier.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Monday, March 18 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishopville Vol. Fire Dept., P.O. Box 350, Bishopville, MD 21813.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now