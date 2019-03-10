|
William Page Hobbs
Salisbury - William Page Hobbs, 89, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake surrounded by his family. Born in Salisbury on New York Avenue, he was the son of the late Woodland P. and Annie Leigh Hobbs.
He graduated from Wicomico High School in 1946, and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at the age of 16. He was honored to be a Marine, and throughout his life shared many stories of his adventures. His kids grew up hearing, "You've gotta be tough" and "Once a Marine, always a Marine"! After leaving the Marine Corps in 1952, he worked for the Maryland State Highway for 42 years. At the time of his retirement he held the position of Assistant District Engineer. In his spare time he enjoyed driving a tractor trailer, transporting eggs, between Salisbury and North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Barbara W. Hobbs; daughter, Debbie (Vernon) Bradley; son, William "Ted" (Kathy) Hobbs; and daughter in law Valarie Hobbs. He was preceded in death by his youngest son, James Hobbs, in July, 2018. He found immense joy in his grandkids; Zeton Lambert, Ryan and Aleisha Hobbs; Karly H. Cross, Maggie and Abbey Hobbs; Jason Bradley and Christina Blair, and his eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He had a passion for sports, playing softball for years at the old Harmon Field and was one of the early surfers in Ocean City. He continued to surf and also played Wicomico Recreation Volleyball into his sixties. He shared his love of sports with the neighborhood kids, teaching them the fundamentals of baseball and football while always stressing good sportsmanship. He went on to coach his sons' little league team, "the Moose", as well as assisting at his kids' swim meets at the Elks Club.
Along with his son "Jim", he was also preceded in death by his brother, J. Edwin Hobbs, and his sister Charlotte H. Parker.
A private celebration of his life has been held by his family.
"Semper Fi", Marine!
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2019