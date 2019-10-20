|
William Page Pully Sr.
Pittsville - William Page Pully Sr., 73, of Pittsville, passed in the company of family and friends on October 18, 2019. He was born in Washington DC on March 17, 1946 and is the son of the late William Henry Pully and the late Carrie Davenport Pully.
Page graduated with the Class of 1964 from Wicomico High School and later attended Salisbury State University. He met Pauline Smart in 1966 and the two were married on May 20, 1967, celebrating their 52nd wedding anniversary this year. Together, they raised three children. Page particularly loved the Summertime BBQ and various family gatherings throughout the year.
He was a master iron worker on the Eastern Shore. In his early years, he opened P&M Iron Crafts and today that same shop is Railroad Iron Crafts in Pittsville, MD. His custom works will be displayed throughout the Eastern Shore for years to come. In giving back to the community, Page was an iron works mentor to many students at the CTE Program in Wicomico County. Outside of his craft, he served his community as a volunteer firefighter with the Willards Fire Department and Pittsville Fire Department. He received a governor's citation in 2004 for his service as a fire fighter. Page also loved stock car racing and was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Page is survived by his wife, Pauline; children, James (Margie) West, William Page (Beth) Pully Jr., and Dawn Elizabeth (Donnie) Miller; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Jayme, Korey, and Marissa; great-grandchildren, Emma, Cooper, Grayson, Kynleigh; brother, Henry (Cathy) Pully; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Dexter.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10AM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Family will receive guests 1-hour prior from 9AM-10AM. Services will be officiated by Dr. William Warren of Allen Memorial Baptist Church. There will be a time of continued fellowship and refreshment at the Pittsville Fire Department following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Willards Fire Department or Pittsville Fire Department.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019