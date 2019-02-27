|
|
William Parker
Keller - William H. Parker, 90, of Keller, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Wachapreague, Virginia, William was the son of the late Major Parker, Sr. and Lucille Mapp Parker. He was married to Tennie A. Parker. William was employed as a horse groomer locally and in New York for several years.
A funeral service was held at Burton's Chapel Independent Methodist Church, Melfa, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.
William leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Tennie A. Parker; seven children, Shirley Oates, William Parker, Jean Parker, Barry Parker, Wayne Parker, Karen Gilliam, and Brenda Collins; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019