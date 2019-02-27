Services
Cooper & Humbles Funeral Company Inc
24497 Mary N Smith Rd
Accomac, VA 23301
(757) 787-2504
Resources
More Obituaries for William Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Parker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Parker Obituary
William Parker

Keller - William H. Parker, 90, of Keller, departed this life on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Wachapreague, Virginia, William was the son of the late Major Parker, Sr. and Lucille Mapp Parker. He was married to Tennie A. Parker. William was employed as a horse groomer locally and in New York for several years.

A funeral service was held at Burton's Chapel Independent Methodist Church, Melfa, on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment was in the church cemetery.

William leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Tennie A. Parker; seven children, Shirley Oates, William Parker, Jean Parker, Barry Parker, Wayne Parker, Karen Gilliam, and Brenda Collins; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-eight great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements were made by Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc., Accomac.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now