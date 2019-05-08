William Paul Sadler Jr.



Salisbury - William Paul Sadler Jr., M.D., 88, of Salisbury, MD, passed on May 6, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lake. He was born on November 23, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN to his late parents, William Sadler and Agnes Bragstad Sadler. He was the husband of his precious wife Mary Virginia Sadler, whom passed on April 26, 2013.



From a young age, Bill was a gifted athlete, especially in speed skating. He received awards in two nations and was an honored skater at Madison Square Garden. As a student at Shattuck Military Academy, he participated in the school's precision drill corps. He later graduated from Princeton University with his bachelors degree in 1952. He then received his doctorate from Johns Hopkins University, graduating with honors in 1956. Upon graduation, he served his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the University of Virginia Hospital from 1956-1961. In 1961, he joined the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Just prior to his discharge from the Navy, Bill was certified with the American Board of Surgery in 1962.



Upon leaving the military in 1963, Bill entered private practice. He cared for the Eastern Shore Community for most of his career, specializing in general, thoracic, vascular, and tumor surgery at Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Salisbury, MD. During his tenure at PRMC, he served as Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Director of the Cancer Program, Chairman of the Cancer Committee, Liaison Fellow to the American College of Surgeons, and President of the Wicomico County Medical Society. Additionally, he was vital in creating a local Cancer Registry for the Eastern Shore, a vital source of data for prevalence, history, diagnosis, treatment, and status of cancer patients that is organized and sponsored by the American College of Surgeons.



In 1991, Bill served a brief stint as a surgeon at Baptist Hospital in Ogbomosho, Nigeria. In his late career, Bill specialized as a medical consultant for various Health Departments on the Eastern Shore. He also served as Medical Director for Hudson Health Services from 1992-2000.



Over his career, Bill was a Fellow for the American College of Surgeons, American College of Chest Physicians, American Medical Association, Med-Chi Society of Maryland (Emeritus), Wicomico County Medical Society (Emeritus), Muller Surgical Society, Johns Hopkins Medical & Surgical Association, and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.



Upon hearing his diagnosis Tuesday night, Bill said, "Hallelujah!" He was going Home to be with His Lord. And, his Mary. On the earth he served a plethora of positions with St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Salisbury and Old Trinity Church in Church Creek, MD. Bill was a parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Chestertown, Maryland.



Bill is survived by his children, Martha Farace, Marybeth Scott, John Sadler, and Evelyn Sadler; grandchildren, Michael Farace, Matthew Farace, David Farace, Luke Farace, Maggie Van Fossen, Max Van Fossen, Mae Van Fossen, Abigail Dickinson, Zach Sadler, Annabelle Sadler, Garry Dubbs, and Virginia Dubbs; great-grandchildren, Ella Gibson and Rowan Gibson; and numerous other family and friends.



A Visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday, May 10 from 5:00PM-7:00PM at Holloway Funeral Home, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11 at 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 508 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. Interment alongside his cherished wife will take place immediately following the Mass at Old Trinity Church Cemetery, 1716 Taylors Island Rd, Church Creek, MD 21622.



In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice at the Lake or the Christian Union at Princeton, 19 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton, NJ 08542 or www.ChristianUnion.org/Donate.



Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.HollowayFH.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 8, 2019