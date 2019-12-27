|
|
William R. Alvaro
Delmar - William R. Alvaro, 70, of Delmar, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home in Delmar.
He was born on December 15, 1949 in Philadelphia, PA, a son of the late Frank Francis Alvaro and Ida Marie Iannuzzi Alvaro.
William worked for Credit Plus in Salisbury. He loved gardening and was an exceptional cook. He enjoyed watching football and was a Philadelphia Eagles fan.
He is survived by his wife, Carol L. Alvaro; his children, Jessica Mewborn (Terrance), Richard Elliott, III (Tisa), Jennifer Hinote (Mike Fiorelli), and Shawn Hinote (Lisa); 8 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughters; brothers, Frank Alvaro, Jr. (Carolyn), and Nick Alvaro (Gail); loving mother-in-law, Audrey Dorsey; beloved niece, Terri Hastings;along with a host of nieces and nephews and his pug, "Lola."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Alvaro; and a sister, Carmella Hartley.
Genesis 28:15 I am with you and will watch over you wherever you go.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.
Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.shortfh.com.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019