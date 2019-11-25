|
William "Bill" R. Culver
Princess Anne - William (Bill) Roger Culver, 80 of Princess Anne MD died on Friday November 22, 2019 at PRMC. He was born December 7, 1938 to the late Roger and Mary Culver. Eighteen days after childbirth his mother passed away on Christmas Morning. He was raised along with his twin sister in a loving home by their maternal grandparents, Hargis & Mamie Hickman.
Bill graduated from Washington High School in 1956 and then joined the United States Navy. Bill finished his career in 1967 as a Personnelman 3rd Class Petty Officer. He then started his career with the United States Post Office, until he retired October 2, 1992. Bill joined the Princess Anne Lions Club in October 1971, was elected District Governor in 1993-1994 serving the 9 Eastern Shore Counties of Maryland, and remained life member. He was a member of Perryhawkin Christian Church and The American Legion. Bill was known for his witty sense of humor as well as the love he had for all people, especially his family.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dorothy Culver, twin sister Barbara Culver Hill, sister Dorothy Hickman Rooks, sisters-in-law, Paula Belote (Sammy), Charlotte Conniff, Jean Sturgis and brother-in-law George Johnson, as well as numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation from 12:30 - 2:00 pm at Hinman Funeral Home, P.A. 11673 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne, MD 21853 with Interment at Beechwood Cemetery (American Legion) 30782 West Post Office Road, Princess Anne, MD. Pastor Jeff Coalter will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Bill to Lions Vision Research Foundation at Wilmer Eye Institute, The Johns Hopkins Medical Institutions, P.O. Box 1714, Baltimore, MD 21203, c/o PDG Susan Timmons.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4, 2019