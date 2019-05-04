William R. Messick Sr.



Salisbury - William Ralph Messick Sr., 92, of Salisbury, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 peacefully at Salisbury Rehab and Nursing Center. Born on August 14, 1926 in Salisbury, MD, he was the son of Irving and Lillie Messick.



Bill was the owner and operator of Messick's Bicycle Shop for 30 years. He also enjoyed participating in the metal detecting club Shore Seekers and restoring antique cars and furniture.



Bill is survived by loving wife of 72 years Juanita; four sons, William "Bunky" Messick Jr. (Kelly), Thomas Messick (Marilyn), David Messick (Norma), Jerry Messick (Donna); eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; many other loving relatives and friends.



Bill is preceded by father, Irving Thomas Messick; mother, Lillie Mae Messick Lowe; step-father Wilson Lowe; sister, Beatrice.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:00 am at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Rev. Joel Beiler will officiate. Burial will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury, MD.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.



Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com. Published in The Daily Times on May 4, 2019