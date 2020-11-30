1/1
William R. Wilkins Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William R. Wilkins Jr.

Pittsville - William Ralph Wilkins, Jr., age 60, of Pittsville died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late William Ralph Wilkins Sr. and the late Ethel (Bratten) Wilkins.

He worked for Smucker Co. of Leola, PA and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. He enjoyed family vacations, motorcycle riding and Saturday night lite services at the church.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy A. Wilkins of Pittsville; one son, Brandon W. Wilkins of Pittsville and one daughter, Brittany A. Hudson and husband Dillon of Pittsville; one sister, Holly Hall (Brian) of New Windsor, MD; a grandson, Russ Hudson; special friend, Dawn Nichols and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Gorman Wilkins.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville where friends may call from 11am to 1pm. Burial will be in Powellville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.

Due to restrictions surrounding COVID19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved