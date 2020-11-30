William R. Wilkins Jr.
Pittsville - William Ralph Wilkins, Jr., age 60, of Pittsville died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Salisbury and was the son of the late William Ralph Wilkins Sr. and the late Ethel (Bratten) Wilkins.
He worked for Smucker Co. of Leola, PA and was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Salisbury. He enjoyed family vacations, motorcycle riding and Saturday night lite services at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy A. Wilkins of Pittsville; one son, Brandon W. Wilkins of Pittsville and one daughter, Brittany A. Hudson and husband Dillon of Pittsville; one sister, Holly Hall (Brian) of New Windsor, MD; a grandson, Russ Hudson; special friend, Dawn Nichols and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Gorman Wilkins.
A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville where friends may call from 11am to 1pm. Burial will be in Powellville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 211 Phillip Morris Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804.
Due to restrictions surrounding COVID19, masks and social distancing will be mandatory and seating will be limited.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com