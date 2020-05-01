Resources
More Obituaries for William Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Robinson Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Robinson Iii Obituary
William Robinson, III

Birdsnest - William I. Robinson, 85, of Birdsnest, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.

Born in Northampton County, William was the son of the late William Isaac and Lillie Mae Robinson, Jr. He was affectionately known as "Bruh" by his family and friends. In later years, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country. After his military career ended, he joined the trucking industry and drove for over forty years.

Private graveside services were held at the Union Baptist Cemetery, Eastville, with Pastor Cornell Ruffin officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories: three daughters, Brenda Robinson, Gail Trower, and Vanessa Rowley; two sons, Keith Robinson and Isaiah Custis; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; loving caregiver, Mocile Brickhouse; good friend, George Upshur; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -