|
|
William Robinson, III
Birdsnest - William I. Robinson, 85, of Birdsnest, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Riverside Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.
Born in Northampton County, William was the son of the late William Isaac and Lillie Mae Robinson, Jr. He was affectionately known as "Bruh" by his family and friends. In later years, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country. After his military career ended, he joined the trucking industry and drove for over forty years.
Private graveside services were held at the Union Baptist Cemetery, Eastville, with Pastor Cornell Ruffin officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memories: three daughters, Brenda Robinson, Gail Trower, and Vanessa Rowley; two sons, Keith Robinson and Isaiah Custis; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; loving caregiver, Mocile Brickhouse; good friend, George Upshur; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Inc. Accomac, Virginia.
Published in The Daily Times from May 1 to May 6, 2020