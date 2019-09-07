|
William Samuel Haney Jr.
Parkville - William Samuel Haney Jr passed away on August 28, 2019 at his home in Oak Crest Village, Parkville, Md. He was a long-time resident of Virginia's Eastern Shore where he resided on his 59-acre farm on the Matchotank Creek outside of Onancock. He was born in Kentucky in 1934 and grew up in Baltimore. He attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Cornell University and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in aeronautical engineering. After graduation he joined Douglas Aircraft Company in Southern California in the Space Systems Division. Douglas became McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Company and for the 35 years he was with them he progressed through many engineering and supervisory positions retiring as vice president and general manager of the Space Systems Company Engineering Services.
After retiring he returned to the east coast and bought the 100-year old farmhouse and acreage just off the Chesapeake Bay near Onancock which he named "Off Broadway." He kept 25 acres mowed, eight outbuildings in repair, raised oysters for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, raised gardens in competition with the deer, and had epic adventures with his family exploring the bay on his boat. He was a member of the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club where he served on the board of directors and as president. For many years he played saxophone in the Accomack CommUnity Band for ice cream social concerts and in the annual Accomac July 4th parade. He sold his beloved farm and moved back to Baltimore in 2013 and always remembered his time on the eastern shore as being the very best.
He was the son of Mary Louise Moore and William Haney and is survived by his wife of 65 years Sandra; son William and daughter-in-law Mary; grand daughter Whitney; sisters Carole Sue White and Candace Thatcher; nieces and nephews, and Missy Johnson Haney. Memorial services at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 7, 2019