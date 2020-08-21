William T. (Billy) Chaffey, III
Marion Station - William T. (Billy) Chaffey, III, 79, of Marion Station, passed away at his home on Thursday August 20, 2020.
Born in Marion Station on April 29, 1941, he was the son of the late William Tamlin Chaffey, Jr. and Helen Tyler Chaffey.
Billy grew up on the family farm raising both crops and livestock. After graduating from Crisfield High School as part of the class of 1959, he began a career in poultry construction which later became known as Kingston Construction. Over time, Billy also found success in land development and finance.
Billy was an innovator who had a knack for solving problems. He developed a latch widely used in poultry construction that was known as the Chaffey latch and helped design the race track that is used for the annual Derby crab races.
Being in Marion Station with its abundant farms and wildlife is where he wanted to be. Whether hunting, fishing, or riding the backroads, Billy enjoyed the simple things in life. When it came to his grandchildren, he and Diane passed on their determination and drive by playing traditional games and teaching them to parallel park. Other favorite past times included playing cards and watching NASCAR.
Throughout his life, Billy was able to share great times with great people. Many friendships were life-long. His memberships included St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Elks Lodge #1044, Marion Lions Club and the Marion Volunteer Fire Department. He was a lifetime Republican.
Billy is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane Justice Chaffey of Marion Station, daughters Quinna Marshall (Juke), and Tammy Truitt (Jeff), all of Marion Station; sisters, Eleanor Eberhart of Crisfield, and Carol Bethard (Phil) and Shelley Powell, all of Marion Station; grandchildren Whitney Calloway (Dustin), of Mardela Springs; Taylor Evans (Caleb) of Westover; Jordan Stadnicki (Mike) of Potomac, MD; and Jeffrey William Truitt of Richmond, VA; great grandchildren Davie and Drew Callaway and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2PM. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Robert Daniels will officiate and interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 245, Marion Station, MD 21838; or Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3067 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com