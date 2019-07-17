Services
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home
William T. "Bill" Jones

Salisbury - William T. "Bill" Jones, 78, of Salisbury and formerly of Crisfield and Smith Island, died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.

Born in Crisfield September 14, 1940, he was a son of the late Tawes and Ruby Riggin Jones. He was the retired owner of Quality Canon Copier.

Bill was a unique person who had a "happy go lucky" personality. He loved people and always would offer a helping hand whenever there was something that needed to be fixed. He loved to tinker with cars, motorcycles, boats, and all things electronic which was a hobby in which he was gifted. In addition, music was a big part of his life and he enjoyed traveling to various places to sing and play guitar.

He is survived by his brother, Robert E. Jones and wife Ruth of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Terry Riggin will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2 PM at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Times on July 17, 2019
